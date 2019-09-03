Sensex, Nifty Fall Most In Nearly 2 Months On Growth Concerns: 10 Points

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes witnessed sharp declines today after the government data on Friday showed that the country's economic growth fell to over six-year low of 5 per cent against an estimate of 5.7 per cent compiled by a Reuters poll. Weakening economic growth along with escalating US-China trade frictions are hurting the market sentiment, analysts said. The Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest single-day fall since July 8. The Sensex slumped 770 points or 2 per cent to settle at 36,563 and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 225 points or 2 per cent to close at 10,798.