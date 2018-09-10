Sensex Falls 467 Points To Close Below 38,000 After Three Weeks

Share market on Monday: Overall breadth of the market was negative

The stock markets traded on a sharply lower note on the first day of the week, with the Sensex plunging 467 points to close below the 38,000 mark for the first time since August 17. The BSE benchmark index closed at 37,922, while the NSE Nifty declined 151 points, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at 11,438. The Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-day falls since March 16 and February 6 respectively. The fall in the equities came amid the rupee touching fresh all-time low against the dollar amid renewed concerns on the US-China trade war.