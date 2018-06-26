Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Reliance Industries Fall Market Update: Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Tuesday for the second day in a row. However, the losses were pared soon after

Share EMAIL PRINT Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank fall on Tuesday



Telecommunication stocks rose today as BSE telecom index rose 0.76 percent. Other sectoral indices that rose in the opening trade included BSE FMCG index and BSE IT index.



The Indian rupee (INR) fell on Tuesday by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks, reported PTI.



Technical recommendations:

A technical expert Simi Bhaumik recommends 'buy' for HDFC Bank stock near Rs 2,090-2,086 range with a stop loss at Rs 2,080 with a target of Rs 2104, Rs 2,110 and Rs 2,115. For ICICI Bank scrip, she recommends 'sell' near Rs 290-291 range with a stop loss at Rs 292.50 and targets at Rs 287, 285.5 and Rs 284.



International markets

Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as an escalating trade fight between the United States and other major economies steered investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive.



Markets in China - the epicentre of the trade tensions with the United States - were especially hard hit. Losses across Asian equities were broad-based after Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their steepest losses in more than two months overnight.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 percent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1.2 percent, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5 percent.



(With Reuters inputs)



India's stock markets opened lower on Tuesday as market benchmark index Sensex declined 114 points in the opening trade to open at 35,355.72. However, the losses were quickly pared and the benchmark index traded in positive range afterwards. Sensex traded at 35,489, 18 points higher at 9.48 am. The broader NSE's Nifty opened 20 lower at 10,742.70 points before trading in green. At 9.48 am, the NSE's 50 share pack traded at 10,771.40, nearly 9 points higher. On the NSE, major laggards were Vedanta and Bharti Infratel; and Power Grid and Tata Motors on the BSE. Despite Sensex fall, mid cap stocks showed some resilience and posted a minimal fall, while BSE's small cap stocks fell significantly lower.Telecommunication stocks rose today as BSE telecom index rose 0.76 percent. Other sectoral indices that rose in the opening trade included BSE FMCG index and BSE IT index.The Indian rupee (INR) fell on Tuesday by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks, reported PTI.A technical expert Simi Bhaumik recommends 'buy' for HDFC Bank stock near Rs 2,090-2,086 range with a stop loss at Rs 2,080 with a target of Rs 2104, Rs 2,110 and Rs 2,115. For ICICI Bank scrip, she recommends 'sell' near Rs 290-291 range with a stop loss at Rs 292.50 and targets at Rs 287, 285.5 and Rs 284.Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as an escalating trade fight between the United States and other major economies steered investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive.Markets in China - the epicentre of the trade tensions with the United States - were especially hard hit. Losses across Asian equities were broad-based after Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their steepest losses in more than two months overnight.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1.2 percent, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5 percent.(With Reuters inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter