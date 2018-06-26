Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Reliance Industries Fall

Telecommunication stocks rose today as BSE telecom index rose 0.76 percent. Other sectoral indices that rose in the opening trade included BSE FMCG index and BSE IT index.
The Indian rupee (INR) fell on Tuesday by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks, reported PTI.
Technical recommendations:
A technical expert Simi Bhaumik recommends 'buy' for HDFC Bank stock near Rs 2,090-2,086 range with a stop loss at Rs 2,080 with a target of Rs 2104, Rs 2,110 and Rs 2,115. For ICICI Bank scrip, she recommends 'sell' near Rs 290-291 range with a stop loss at Rs 292.50 and targets at Rs 287, 285.5 and Rs 284.
International markets
Global stocks extended a sell-off on Tuesday as an escalating trade fight between the United States and other major economies steered investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive.
Markets in China - the epicentre of the trade tensions with the United States - were especially hard hit. Losses across Asian equities were broad-based after Wall Street tumbled overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their steepest losses in more than two months overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 percent.
CommentsHong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1.2 percent, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5 percent.
(With Reuters inputs)