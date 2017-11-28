Sensex, Nifty Fall In Opening Trade, Pharma Stocks Surge

After rising for eight straight sessions, Sensex, Nifty fall in the opening trade on Tuesday. At 10 am, Sensex trades 71 points, or 0.21% lower, at 33,653 points. The NSE's Nifty 50 trades 20 points, or 0.19% lower, at 10,380 points.

Pharma and auto stocks jump. Cipla, Maruti, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Lupin and HDFC Bank are the top gainers amongst the Sensex stocks as they post gains up to 0.90% on BSE. Other gainers were Religare (8%), Rallis (6%) and Indraprastha Gas (5%).

Major losses were posted by NTPC, PowerGrid and ONGC in the range of 0.89% to 1.6%. Other losers were RCom (5%), Aditya Birla Fashion (4%) and National Aluminium (3.57%).

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty realty and Nifty media posted gains to the tune of 0.61% and 0.40%, respectively while the losses were posted by the Nifty IT, Nifty metal and Nifty PSU bank indices.



