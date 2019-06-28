Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Straight Day Led By Declines In Private Lenders

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes fell for second in a row led by declines in private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. The benchmarks opened higher but gave up gains after metal, banking and auto shares came under selling pressure. The Sensex fell over 300 points from day's high while the Nifty dropped below important psychological level of 11,800.

The Sensex ended 0.48 per cent or 192 points to close at 39,395 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 53 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 11,789.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Metal Index's 1.13 per cent decline.

Nifty Bank, Private Bank, Auto and Media sector gauges also declined between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank Index was top sectoral gainer, up 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure in Friday's session as the Nifty Midcap 100 Index declined 0.36 per cent and the NIfty Smallcap 100 Index declined 0.2 per cent.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 3.5 per cent to settle at Rs 108.50. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and ONGC were also among the losers.

On the flipside, GAIL India was top gainer, up 1.7 per cent to settle at Rs 312. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki and Britannia Industries were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,372 shares ended lower while 1,154 closed higher on the BSE.

