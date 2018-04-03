Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Global Selloff; Banks Gain The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.24 per cent at 10,186 in early noon trade while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.18 per cent lower at 33,194

PSU banks rose after RBI allowed banks to spread their bond trading losses.



© Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday tracking global peers, with gains in state-run lenders such as State Bank of India being capped by losses in tech stocks such as Wipro. Investor sentiment was subdued as renewed fears of a trade war between the United States and China and a slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com triggered a global selloff. On the other hand, shares of state-run lenders rose after Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to spread their bond trading losses, in a move that will likely boost the profitability of banks.The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.24 per cent at 10,186 in early noon trade while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.18 per cent lower at 33,194. The Nifty PSU bank index climbed as much as 2.9 percent and was on track to snap a two-day losing streak.Meanwhile, Wipro and Tech Mahindra Ltd led losses on the NSE index, falling over 2 per cent each, as investors booked profits. Both stocks had gained in the last three sessions.Oil marketers also gained, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rising 3.6 percent while Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd were up over 1 percent each.Motherson Sumi Systems rose as much as 5.2 per cent after the auto parts maker's unit signed a deal to buy Reydel Automotive for $204 million in cash. Shares of tyre makers such as MRF Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd also gained due to falling rubber prices.