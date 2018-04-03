Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Global Selloff; Banks Gain

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.24 per cent at 10,186 in early noon trade while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.18 per cent lower at 33,194. The Nifty PSU bank index climbed as much as 2.9 percent and was on track to snap a two-day losing streak.
Meanwhile, Wipro and Tech Mahindra Ltd led losses on the NSE index, falling over 2 per cent each, as investors booked profits. Both stocks had gained in the last three sessions.
Oil marketers also gained, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rising 3.6 percent while Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd were up over 1 percent each.
Motherson Sumi Systems rose as much as 5.2 per cent after the auto parts maker's unit signed a deal to buy Reydel Automotive for $204 million in cash.
Comments
Shares of tyre makers such as MRF Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd also gained due to falling rubber prices.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)