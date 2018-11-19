Sensex Closes 317 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,750: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a third session in a row.

Stock markets started the week on a strong note, with the Sensex closing 317 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 35,774 on Monday. NSE benchmark index Nifty advanced 81 points to settle at 10,763. Gains in FMCG, auto, metal, informationalk technology and pharma stocks pushed the domestic markets higher despite a mixed trend in Asian peers. The upmove in the Sensex and Nifty came on a day the Reserve Bank of India held a board meet to discuss several issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.