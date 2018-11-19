NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Closes 317 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,750: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a third session in a row.

Market | | Updated: November 19, 2018 15:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Closes 317 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,750: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a third session in a row.

Stock markets started the week on a strong note, with the Sensex closing 317 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 35,774 on Monday. NSE benchmark index Nifty advanced 81 points to settle at 10,763. Gains in FMCG, auto, metal, informationalk technology and pharma stocks pushed the domestic markets higher despite a mixed trend in Asian peers. The upmove in the Sensex and Nifty came on a day the Reserve Bank of India held a board meet to discuss several issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta, closing with gains of between 4.7 per cent and 7.8 per cent.
  2. Overall breadth of the markets favoured the upside, with 922 stocks ending higher on the NSE versus 807 that finished lower. On the BSE, 1,331 stocks advanced while 1,272 declined.
  3. The Nifty FMCG - a sectoral index on the NSE comprising consumer goods stocks - finished with a gain of 1.7 per cent, led by Dabur and ITC which rose 2.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.
  4. Shares in exporters such as IT and pharma companies rose, with the Nifty IT and Pharma indices 0.9 and 1.1 per cent respectively, despite the rupee moving higher against the dollar. The rupee strengthened to 71.62 per dollar as against versus 71.92 on Friday. Any appreciation in the rupee against the greenback limit the profitability for exporters.
  5. Analysts will closely track the outcome of the ongoing meeting of the RBI board due later in the day. 
  6. Monday's meeting marks the first since the extent of a deep rift between the central bank and the government became public.
  7. The government is pressing the RBI for easing of lending and capital rules for banks, providing more money to non-banking financiers, financing support for small businesses and giving the Centre greater access to surplus reserves the central bank has built.
  8. The major thing to look out from the meeting is if they come out with any respite for non-banking financial companies' liquidity situation, news agency Reuters cited Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president-research at SMC Global Securities, as saying.
  9. Jet Airways shares closed 6.9 per cent lower, after Tata Sons said on Friday it was only in preliminary talks with the struggling carrier but had not made a proposal to acquire a stake.
  10. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 844.82 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 372.24 crore, provisional data showed.

(With agency inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleMen's DayRBIElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesWeight LossProteinFlipkart SaleKMP ExpresswayRealme U1

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top