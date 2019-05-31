NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Markets Retreat From Near Record Highs

Selling pressure in bluechip stocks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Yes Bank and Power Grid weighed on the benchmarks.

Market | | Updated: May 31, 2019 15:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Markets Retreat From Near Record Highs

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes ended lower after surging close to record high levels earlier in the day. Investors booked profits in today's session ahead of release of GDP data for last quarter of financial year 2018-19 due after market hours today, analysts said. Earlier in the day, the Sensex rose as much as 290 points and Nifty moved above 12,000. However, benchmarks nosedived in the noon deals as banking shares came under a sharp selling pressure and the gauge of banking shares on National Stock Exchange - Nifty Bank Index dropped as much as 1,161 from record high of 31,783.60 tested in morning deals.

The Sensex ended 118 points or 0.3 per cent lower at 39,714 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 23 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,923.

Selling pressure in bluechip stocks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra Yes Bank and Power Grid weighed on the benchmarks.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiCabinet PortfoliosKarambir SinghMamata BanerjeeNavjot SidhuPreferential Trade StatusNorth KoreaLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableVenue ReviewWorld Cup LiveRealme C2WI vs PAK

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top