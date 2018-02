© Thomson Reuters 2018

The Sensex and Nifty rose on Thursday tracking global markets, but Punjab National Bank fell for a second consecutive session after saying it unearthed $1.77 billion in fraudulent transactions, dragging down other state-run lenders.The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.41 per cent at 34,297.47.The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.42 per cent higher at 10,545.50, its highest close in a week.Punjab National Bank shares ended 12.9 per cent lower, hitting their lowest close since October 23, after falling as much as 14.2 per cent on Wednesday. The Nifty PSU bank index lost 1.1 per cent.