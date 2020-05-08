Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led By Gains In Reliance Industries

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended higher led by gains in Reliance Industries which rose nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,579.70 after the Mukesh Ambani-led company announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore by Vista Equity Partners in its digital unit Jio Platforms. This was the third deal in little over two weeks that will inject a combined Rs 60,596.37 crore in the telecoms-to-energy group to help it pare debt. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded firmly higher wherein the Sensex surged as much as 645 points and Nifty briefly moved above 9,300. However, late selling pressure in banking shares led to a partial correction in the markets.

The Sensex ended 0.63 per cent or 199 points higher at 31,643 and the Nifty rose 0.57 per cent or 52 points higher at 9,251.50.

Surge in Reliance Industries shares led to the company's market capitalization surpassing Rs 10 lakh crore mark for the second time.

Meanwhile, twelve pf 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Power index's nearly 2.4 per cent fall. S&P BSE Utilities, Consumer Durables, Bankex, Auto, Capital Goods and Metal sector gauges also fell between 0.4-2 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Energy index was top gainer, up 2.6 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,078. Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Britannia Industries and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Power Grid and Titan were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,297 shares closed higher while 1,030 ended higher on the BSE.