Sensex, Nifty End Flat With Negative Bias; Mid And Small Caps Outperform

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower in trade on Monday on the back of losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints. However, gains in Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Infosys, Axis Bank and Tata Steel helped in capping the downside for the benchmarks. The Sensex spiked in first 30 minutes of trade before turning rangebound for the day. The Nifty 50 index hit a high of 11,946.20 and low of 11,867.60.

The Sensex ended 73 points lower at 40,284 and Nifty closed 11 points higher at 11,884.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.