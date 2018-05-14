Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Karnataka Election Results Eyed

Twenty eight stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index closed in the negative zone

The BSE Sensex rose 20 points to close at 35,556 on Monday amid cautious trade, a day ahead of Karnataka election results. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty settled at 10,806, nearly unchanged from its previous close. The stock markets had started Monday's session on a positive note, but gave up those gains amid a selloff witnessed in auto, consumer durables, capital goods and realty stocks. The Karnataka election results will be announced on Tuesday, May 15. Losses in the domestic stock markets came despite gains witnessed across other Asian markets, where equities held near one-month highs.