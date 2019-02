Domestic equity benchmarks ended little changed as gains in automobile and oil & gas shares were offset by losses in banking and financial stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 27 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 35,871 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 2 points or 0.02 per cent to shut shop at 10,792. For most part of the day, Sensex fluctuated between gains and losses as it moved at least eight times between the negative and positive territory.