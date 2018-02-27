Sensex Closes 99 Points Lower, Nifty Holds 10,550; PNB Slumps 12%

PNB, in a regulatory filing late on Monday, disclosed fraudulent transactions of over Rs 1,300 crore, in addition to the Rs 11,400 crore reported earlier. The alleged fraud, by far the biggest ever detected by an Indian bank, is centred around companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
Besides banks, some selling was witnessed in metal and realty shares. On the 50-scrip Nifty index, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma were among the top losers - closing the session with losses of up to 2.5 per cent.
Investor sentiment was also tepid ahead of domestic economic data including October-December quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal deficit. A Reuters poll forecast GDP expansion at 6.9 per cent, the fastest in 2017.
"There is caution ahead of the economic data, but it is expected to be positive," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"If the data is as expected, there could be some consolidation, and apart from the uncertainties around PSU banks, the outlook overall for the near term is positive."
