Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher, Yes Bank Up Nearly 1%

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty were up today, mirroring Asian optimism on fresh data that pointed to a steady revival in the US economy. Maruti, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, L&T, TCS, ONGC, Infoys, M&M, Yes Bank and RIL were among top gainers in the Sensex pack. On BSE, Yes Bank shares were up 0.70 per cent at Rs 312. The Sensex was up 118 points to 33,875 while Nifty rose 32 points to 10,472. The gains were broad-based with all the sectoral indices on the BSE in the green. The broader markets were also firm with BSE midcap index up 0.40 per cent and smallcap index rising 0.80 per cent.The Sensex had lost 80 points in the past two sessions. Hunt for bargains in recent losers and a higher trend in Asian markets following overnight gains on Wall Street in the wake of upbeat US economic data triggered fresh spell of buying, traders said.Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors were hopeful that lower corporate tax rates would allow companies to spend additional capital on dividends, new projects and wages, which could give a boost to the overall economy.The two chambers of the US Congress approved a $1.5-trillion tax bill this week that would slash corporate tax rates to 21 percent from 35 percent. Adding to the upbeat sentiment, third-quarter GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years, powered by robust business spending.In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.30 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.05 per cent in early session today. Japan's Nikkei, however, shed 0.03 per cent.