Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Infosys, Wipro Gain; Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL Fall

Domestic equity benchmarks (Sensex and Nifty) were little changed as buying interest in Infosys, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and ITC was offset by selling pressure in ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto. As of 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 13 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,376 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.04 per cent or 5 points to 11,537. In yesterday's session the Sensex and Nifty clocked their longest winning streak since December.

Foreign investors continue to buy shares in Indian markets and in yesterday's session they bought shares worth Rs 2,132 crore, according to provisional figures on the National Stock Exchange's website.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pumped in Rs 23,000 crore this month so far.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Oil & Gas Index's 1.3 per cent decline. Energy, auto, consumer discretionary goods & services indexes aslo fell 0.5 and 1 per cent each. On the flipside, S&P BSE Realty index was top gainer, up 1.5 per cent. The S&P BSE Information Technology Index also rose over 1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a subdued note as the S&P BSE MidCap Index declined 0.2 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index was trading on a flat note.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy's Labs and KCL Technologies were among gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. While, Zee Entertainment, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, NTPC, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were among laggards.

Among the individual shares, Jet Airways fell as much as 6.59 per cent to Rs 213.95 after crisis at the company deepened on Tuesday as an increasingly worried government called for an emergency meeting, angry passengers demanded refunds and pilots threatened to go on strike over unpaid salaries.

