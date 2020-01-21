Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Day After IMF Cuts India's Growth Target

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell for second day in a row weighed down by weakness in metal, auto, FMCG and banking shares. The benchmarks opened lower in trade on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered growth estimate for India to 4.8 per cent for financial year 2019-20, citing stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth as the major factors for the downward revision. A slew of weak earnings from top companies also dampened the investor sentiment which led to a correction from record highs for the Sensex and Nifty, analysts said.

The Sensex ended 205 points or 0.5 per cent lower at 41,324 and the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 55 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 12,170.