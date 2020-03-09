Markets Crash 5% On Rampaging Coronavirus, Plunging Oil

The S&P BSE ended the day at 35,635, weaker by 1942 points

The stock markets crashed by 5 per cent on Monday on the back of rampaging coronavirus and plunging crude oil prices. The Sensex index plummeted more than 2,400 points to hit 35,109 on the downside during the session and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slumped to as low as 10,294 , down more than 700 points from the previous close before making a mild recovery towards the end of day. The S&P BSE ended the day at 35,635, weaker by 1942 points or 5.1 per cent and the Nifty ended at 10,451, down 538 points or 4.9 per cent. The broader markets also faced a rout, with the BSE Midcap index shedding 4.7 per cent at 13,554 and the Smallcap index losing 4.2 per cent at 12,770.