Government, RBI Closely Monitoring Markets: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is closely monitoring the markets together with the RBI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are closely monitoring the stock markets, which are facing intense volatility amid mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak. Together with the RBI, the government is closely monitoring the markets, she said on the situation arising out of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The BSE Sensex ended 1,325.34 points higher and the NSE Nifty settled at 9,955.20, up 365.05 points from the previous close, following a mayhem in the markets wherein benchmark indices plunged more than 10 per cent each to trigger a 45-minute halt in trading.

Those losses followed a continued selloff in global markets on fear the coronavirus outbreak will lead the world economy into recession.

Trading resumed at 10:20 am.

The domestic equity markets saw their biggest intraday selloff in morning, wiping off nearly Rs 12 lakh crore of investors' wealth in less than 20 minutes.

The last circuit freeze had happened in January 2008.