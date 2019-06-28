Sensex, Nifty Continue To Trade Lower; Yes Bank, IndusInd Top Losers

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes continue to trade lower owing to weakness in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 262 points from day's high while the Nifty 50 Index briefly dropped below important level of 11,800.

As of 2:40 pm, the Sensex traded 154 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 39,433 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.37 per cent or 44 points to 11,798.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Metal Index's 1.5 per cent decline. Nifty Bank, Auto and Private Bank indexes also declined between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent.

On the flipside, Nifty PSU Bank was top sectoral gainer, up 1.6 per cent.

Yes Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3.6 per cent to Rs 108.35. Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing FInance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, Cedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC and Grasim were also among the losers.

At the same time, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among gainers.

