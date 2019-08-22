Sensex, Nifty Continue To Trade Lower; Metal, Realty Shares Worst Hit

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes continue to trade with a negative bias with real estate, banking, financial services and metal shares among the worst hit in trades so far. Earlier in the day, the benchmarks opened lower and Sensex slumped as much as 329 points and the Nifty fell to intraday low of 11,813. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank were among the top drags on the S&P BSE Sensex.

As of 1:14 pm, the Sensex traded 0.5 per cent or 196 points lower at 36,863 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 0.6 per cent or 63 points to 10,856.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Realty Index's 4.3 per cent slump on the back of 11 per cent drop in DLF's share price.

Nifty Metal, Financial Services, Bank and Private Bank indexes also fell between 0.9-1.6 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG Index rose 0.8 per cent.

Small-cap shares were sharply underperforming their larger peers as the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index fell 1.7 per cent.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 7 per cent to Rs 60.85. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, UPL, BPCL, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank also fell between 2 and 5.5 per cent each.

On the flipside, Britannia Industries, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

