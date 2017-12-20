Sensex, Nifty Continue To Scale New Highs After BJP's Poll Win: 10 Points

The BSE benchmark index Sensex had ended at an all-time closing high on Tuesday

The Sensex and Nifty continued to register new highs in early trade as the BJP's win in Gujarat and Himachal state elections continued to boost sentiment. But they soon gave up most of the gains on profit-taking. In early trade, the Sensex rose over 100 points to new high of set a new high of 33,956, surpassing its November high of 33,865. "BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh raised hopes of continuous reforms in the coming months," said Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities. The Nifty set a new high of 10,494, overtaking its November high of 10,490.45. The Sensex and Nifty had both ended at all-time closing highs on Tuesday.