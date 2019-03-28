Sensex Closes 413 Points Higher, Nifty Ends At 11,570 As Derivative Contracts Expire: 10 Things To Know

The futures and options (F&O) contracts for the month of March expired at the end of the session

Domestic stock markets finished more than 1 per cent higher amid buying across sectors on Thursday, a day marked with the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 412.84 points, or 1.08 per cent, higher at 38,545.72 while the NSE Nifty settled at 11,570.00, up 124.95 points from the previous close. Both the benchmark equity indexes logged their highest closing levels recorded in nearly seven months.