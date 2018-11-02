NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Closes 579 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,550

Analysts say signs of improvement in the economy boosted investor confidence.

Market | | Updated: November 02, 2018 15:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Closes 579 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,550

Stock markets registered strong gains on Friday in line with Asian peers, as the rupee spiked after crude oil prices hit a seven-month low. The Sensex ended 579 points, or 1.7 per cent, higher at 35,011 while the Nifty settled at 10,553, up 172 points from the previous close. Buying in banking, financial services, auto and metal stocks pushed the key indices higher, although losses in IT and pharma shares weighed. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Petroleum, Vedanta and Tata Motors, finishing between 5.8 per cent and 6.7 per cent higher.

Analysts say signs of improvement in the economy boosted investor confidence. "Macros have shown improvement, and sentiment is slowly improving as well," news agency Reuters cited Anita Gandhi, whole-time director, Arihant Capital Markets, as saying.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAnil PariharULFA Terrorists In AssamChandrababu NaiduTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top