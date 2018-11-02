Sensex Closes 579 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,550

Stock markets registered strong gains on Friday in line with Asian peers, as the rupee spiked after crude oil prices hit a seven-month low. The Sensex ended 579 points, or 1.7 per cent, higher at 35,011 while the Nifty settled at 10,553, up 172 points from the previous close. Buying in banking, financial services, auto and metal stocks pushed the key indices higher, although losses in IT and pharma shares weighed. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Petroleum, Vedanta and Tata Motors, finishing between 5.8 per cent and 6.7 per cent higher.

Analysts say signs of improvement in the economy boosted investor confidence. "Macros have shown improvement, and sentiment is slowly improving as well," news agency Reuters cited Anita Gandhi, whole-time director, Arihant Capital Markets, as saying.