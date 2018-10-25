Sensex, Nifty Close 1% Lower Tracking Global Selloff

Investors were jittery ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts

Domestic stocks markets declined 1 per cent amid a global selloff on Thursday, amid concerns about a slowdown in the world economy. BSE benchmark index Sensex plunged 343 points to close at 33,690 while the NSE Nifty declined 99 points to settle at 10,124. Across the board selling - led primarily by banking, financial services metals and pharma spaces - on continued liquidity crunch dragged the markets lower. Analysts say that while Thursday's correction triggered by global cues, prevailing concerns about the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space are expected to keep the upside in check.