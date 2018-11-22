NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Gives Up 35,000 As Markets Close Lower For Third Straight Day: 10 Things To Know

Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finance and Indian Oil.

Market | | Updated: November 22, 2018 15:40 IST
The Sensex and Nifty finished the holiday-shortened week 1.3% and 1.5% lower respectively

Stock markets reversed early gains to close lower on Thursday, as a selloff witnessed in banking, financial services, metal and energy spaces weighed. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 218 points lower at 34,981 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,526, down 73 points - or 0.7 per cent - from the previous close. Thursday also marked the fourth consecutive trading session with the key indices finishing lower. Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finance and Indian Oil, closing between 2.4 per cent and 3 per cent lower.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. All sectors barring media finished in the red, the banking, metal, energy and realty indices on the NSE declining at least 1 per cent each.
  2. The Nifty Bank - comprising banking stocks - closed 1 per cent lower, with Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, PNB and SBI - closing between 2.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent lower - as prominent losers.
  3. Heavyweights ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries fell 1.4 and 0.9 per cent respectively, contributing most to the 0.6 per cent fall in Sensex.
  4. Shares in exporters such as IT and pharma companies also fell, amid a strengthening rupee which limits their profitability. 
  5. The rupee gained by as much as 35 paise against the dollar to hit an intraday high of 71.11, and was set to finish higher against the greenback for a seventh consecutive session.
  6. Softness in crude oil prices amid concerns about oversupply provided support to the rupee, say analysts. Brent - the global benchmark for crude oil - traded 0.2 per cent lower around $63-per-barrel levels.
  7. Mild gains in Asian peers - where equities stepped ahead cautiously - failed to support the domestic equity markets, as rising US interest rates and escalating trade tensions kept financial markets on edge amid signs of slackening global growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.12 per cent.
  8. Fund outflows triggered by institutional investors also impacted the domestic markets. Net purchase of shares by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 606.73 crore as against net sale of Rs 1,652.04 crore by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Wednesday, according to provisional data from the NSE.
  9. The Sensex and Nifty finished the holiday-shortened week with a loss of 476 points and 155 points (1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent) respectively.
  10. The stock markets will remain closed on Friday for a public holiday.

(With agency inputs)



