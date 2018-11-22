Sensex Gives Up 35,000 As Markets Close Lower For Third Straight Day: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty finished the holiday-shortened week 1.3% and 1.5% lower respectively

Stock markets reversed early gains to close lower on Thursday, as a selloff witnessed in banking, financial services, metal and energy spaces weighed. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 218 points lower at 34,981 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,526, down 73 points - or 0.7 per cent - from the previous close. Thursday also marked the fourth consecutive trading session with the key indices finishing lower. Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finance and Indian Oil, closing between 2.4 per cent and 3 per cent lower.