Sensex Closes 274 Points Lower, Nifty Holds 10,600 As IT Stocks Sag: 10 Things To Know

Analysts say continuous strength in the rupee fuelled the fall in IT stocks

Domestic stock markets extended losses to a second straight day amid weakness in Asian peers. Losses in IT and energy stocks dragged the markets. Advances in pharmaceuticals, however, limited the downside. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 274 points, or 0.8 per cent, lower at 35,199, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at 10,600, down 56 points from its previous close. Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index included Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech, closing between 2.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent lower.