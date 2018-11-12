Sensex Closes 345 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,500: 10 Things To Know

Monday's session was marked with high volatility amid concerns on cash crunch, and mixed earnings

Domestic stock markets started the week with a loss of nearly 1 per cent in a highly volatile session on Monday. The losses came amid selling in all sectors barring IT, and weakness in Asian peers. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark, Sensex, shed 345 points to end at 34,812 after a choppy session, whereas the NSE Nifty settled at 10,482, down 103 points from the previous close. Investors turned cautious ahead of release of key macroeconomic data due later in the day.