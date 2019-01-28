Sensex, Nifty End 1% Lower Amid Selloff In Financial Stocks: 10 Things To Know

A selloff witnessed in banking, financial services, auto and pharma stocks pulled the markets lower

Domestic stock markets fell around 1 per cent on Monday, extending their losses to a second straight session. A selloff witnessed in banking, financial services, auto and pharma stocks pulled the markets lower. The Sensex ended 368 points - or 1 per cent - lower at 35,656 while the Nifty settled at 10,661, down 119 points or 1.1 per cent from the previous close. However, advances in media stocks - led by Zee Entertainment Enterprises - kept the downside in check.