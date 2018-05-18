Sensex Falls For Fourth Straight Day, Closes 300 Points Lower: 10 Things To Know

A selloff witnessed across banking, auto, pharma and metal stocks dragged the key indices lower

The BSE Sensex closed 300 points lower at 34,848 on Friday, declining for a fourth straight session in a row. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty shed 86 points to settle at 10,596. A selloff witnessed across banking, auto, pharma and metal stocks dragged the key indices lower. Top losers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Cipla, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun Pharma, finishing with losses of between 3.4 per cent and 4 per cent. For the week, the Sensex lost 687 points while the Nifty dropped 210 points, or 1.9 per cent each.