Sensex Gives Up 34,000 For First Time In Over 6 Months As Markets Extend Losses To Fourth Day

The Sensex and Nifty extended losses to a fourth consecutive session

Stock markets extended losses to a fourth consecutive session, with the Sensex shedding 287 points to close at 33,847 on Tuesday. That marked the first closing below 34,000 for the 30-scrip BSE benchmark index since April 11. The NSE Nifty fell 98 points to close at 10,146. Losses in IT, pharma and FMCG stocks dragged the markets lower. Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and Grasim, closing with a loss of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

A string of defaults at a major non-banking financial company (NBFC) has battered the sector amid a liquidity crunch, while higher crude prices and weaker rupee continue to weigh on the trading sentiment.

Earnings season is expected to gather steam with index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Wipro Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories scheduled to report September quarter results later this week.

Asian Paints closed 4.8 per cent lower, and was the top percentage loser on the NSE index, a day after the company's quarterly earnings missed analysts' estimates.

Equities in other Asian markets also dropped as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a mix of negative drivers from Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy's budget and Brexit talks depressed the sentiment.

(With agency inputs)