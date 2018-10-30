Sensex Closes 176 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,200 Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

Caution prevailed in the markets a day after the key indices rose around 2% each

Stock markets reversed early gains on Tuesday as losses in energy and metal stocks offset strength in IT shares. BSE benchmark index Sensex shed 176 points, or 0.5 per cent, to end at 33,891, while the NSE Nifty settled just shy of 10,200, down 52 points from the previous close. Investors turned cautious a day after the key indices rose around 2 per cent each. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index Nifty included state-run oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil, private sector bank IndusInd Bank, and pharmaceuticals major Cipla, closing between 3.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent lower.