Sensex Closes 300 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,656: 10 Things To Know

Market breadth favoured the declines on Tuesday

Domestic stock markets fell on Tuesday in line with weakness in broader Asia. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 300 points lower at 35,474 while the Nifty settled at 10,656, 107 points or 1 per cent lower from its previous close - breaking their three-day rising spree. Losses in the equity markets came a day after the outcome of a key meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board to boost lending failed to impress investors, amid expectations the implementation of the proposed measures will take time. A selloff across sectors - led by IT and pharma stocks - dragged the indices lower.