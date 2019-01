Top Nifty laggards were HPCL, IndusInd Bank and Grasim Industries

Domestic stock markets finished lower on Thursday, snapping four days of gains. The Sensex shed 106.41 points to end at 36,106.50, while the Nifty settled at 10,821.60, down 33.55 points - or 0.3 per cent - from the previous close. Weakness in banking, financial services and energy stocks pulled the markets lower.