Sensex, Nifty Break 6-Days Winning Streak

Twenty six stocks on the 50-scrip index, Nifty, finished in the negative zone

Domestic stock markets closed lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers, amid concerns whether China and the US will be able to resolve trade differences. BSE benchmark index Sensex shed 106 points to end at 36,134 and the NSE Nifty finished at 10,869, down 14 points from the previous close. Losses in banking, financial services and FMCG stocks pulled the markets lower, however advances in IT stocks kept the downside in check. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI), finishing between 1.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent lower.

Here are five things to know:

1. Investors in the domestic markets remained cautious ahead of election results for some states next week, say analysts.

2. "Our markets are underperforming, awaiting (state) election results next week. Other parameters like crude price and trade war concerns have turned positive," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities.

3. The result of elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, among others, are expected to set the tone for the national elections scheduled in May 2019.

4. Caution also prevailed a day ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy statement.

5. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy cannot be hawkish in the inflation scenario and crude scenario, he added, referring to the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI would hold its repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

(With agency inputs)