Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 5 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets finished a choppy session on Monday with mild gains, tracking gains in Asian peers as investors cheered easing of worries on the US-China trade front. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 46 points higher at 36,241, while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,883, up 7 points from the previous close. The key indices closed higher for the sixth consecutive session. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta and GAIL, finishing between 3.5 per cent and 10 per cent higher.
Here are five things to know:
- Advances in PSU banking, commodities and infrastructure stocks pushed the markets higher.
- Jindal Steel and Vedanta closed 7 per cent and 8 per cent higher respectively, contributing most to a 2 per cent gain in the Nifty Metal index. Other prominent gainers in the sector included Hindalco, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc.
- At the G20 summit, the US and China agreed to halt additional tariffs - in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating - boosted investor sentiment, The development assumes significance as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days.
- "Truce talks are a big relief for China. There isn't much for India, it's more of a sentiment change... Today is all about commodities, they're doing well because of global trade," news agency Reuters cited Naveen Kulkarni, head of research, Reliance Securities, as saying.
- Investors keenly await outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
