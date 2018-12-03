Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 5 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets finished a choppy session on Monday with mild gains, tracking gains in Asian peers as investors cheered easing of worries on the US-China trade front. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 46 points higher at 36,241, while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,883, up 7 points from the previous close. The key indices closed higher for the sixth consecutive session. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta and GAIL, finishing between 3.5 per cent and 10 per cent higher.