Profit
Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 5 Things To Know

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta and GAIL.

Market | | Updated: December 03, 2018 15:47 IST
Domestic stock markets finished a choppy session on Monday with mild gains, tracking gains in Asian peers as investors cheered easing of worries on the US-China trade front. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 46 points higher at 36,241, while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,883, up 7 points from the previous close. The key indices closed higher for the sixth consecutive session. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta and GAIL, finishing between 3.5 per cent and 10 per cent higher.
Here are five things to know:
  1. Advances in PSU banking, commodities and infrastructure stocks pushed the markets higher.
  2. Jindal Steel and Vedanta closed 7 per cent and 8 per cent higher respectively, contributing most to a 2 per cent gain in the Nifty Metal index. Other prominent gainers in the sector included Hindalco, SAIL and Hindustan Zinc.
  3. At the G20 summit, the US and China agreed to halt additional tariffs - in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating - boosted investor sentiment, The development assumes significance as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days.
  4. "Truce talks are a big relief for China. There isn't much for India, it's more of a sentiment change... Today is all about commodities, they're doing well because of global trade," news agency Reuters cited Naveen Kulkarni, head of research, Reliance Securities, as saying.
  5. Investors keenly await outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)



