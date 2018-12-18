Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 10 Things To Know

Gains in financial and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher

Domestic stock markets managed a higher closing for a sixth consecutive session amid lacklustre trade on Tuesday. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,347, up 77 points or 0.2 per cent from the previous close, while the Nifty settled 20 points higher at 10,908. Gains in financial and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher, however weakness in IT stocks kept the upside in check. Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Mahindra & Mahindra, finishing between 2.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent higher.