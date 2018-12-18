NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 10 Things To Know

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Market | | Updated: December 18, 2018 15:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Sixth Session In A Row: 10 Things To Know

Gains in financial and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher

Domestic stock markets managed a higher closing for a sixth consecutive session amid lacklustre trade on Tuesday. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,347, up 77 points or 0.2 per cent from the previous close, while the Nifty settled 20 points higher at 10,908. Gains in financial and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher, however weakness in IT stocks kept the upside in check. Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Mahindra & Mahindra, finishing between 2.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent higher.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. The Nifty recorded its highest closing level since October 1. 
  2. The Nifty PSU Bank, comprising scrips of state-run lenders, finished 1.3 per cent higher. Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Syndicate Bank shares at least 3 per cent higher each. Heavyweights State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank rose 1.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.
  3. Auto stocks, led by a 2.1 per cent rise in Mahindra & Mahindra, also pushed the indices higher.
  4. Weakness in IT stocks on strengthening of the rupee against the dollar limited the advances in the markets.
  5. The Nifty IT, a sectoral index on the NSE comprising information technology stocks, ended nearly 1 per cent lower.
  6. The rupee advanced by as much as 71 paise, after crude oil prices weakened to a 14-month low, to touch a nearly three-week high of 70.84 against the dollar. Appreciation in the rupee limits the profitability for exporters such as IT companies.
  7. Analysts keenly awaited the outcome of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting due on Wednesday, in which the US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates, which would be its fourth hike this year.
  8. "The market was doing well, so it is a normal phenomenon that there will be some profit-booking," news agency Reuters cited RK Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management, as saying.
  9. A hike in US interest rates coupled with a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could spur foreign outflows from India, he said.
  10. The Nifty has advanced by 420 points, or 4 per cent, since December 10.

(With agency inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai FireSajjan KumarLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusIND vs AUSBhupesh BaghelUpcoming SedansRedmi 7 ProMumbai MetroJEE main admit cardPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top