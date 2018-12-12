Sensex Climbs More Than 800 Points In 2 Days: 10 Things To Know

Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index included Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance

Domestic stock markets registered strong gains on Wednesday, supported by advances in banking, auto and metal stocks. The strength in the equity markets came a day after the government moved quickly to appoint a new central bank governor whose predecessor quit after a months-long tussle over policy. BSE benchmark index Sensex climbed 629 points, or 1.8 per cent, to end at 35,779, while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,737, up 188 points from the previous close. Analysts will closely watch key macroeconomic data due for release later in the day.