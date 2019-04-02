Sensex Closes Above 39,000 Mark For First Time Ever

Buying in auto and state-run banking stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets extended their rally to a fourth straight day, with the S&P BSE Sensex clocking an all-time closing high. The 30-scrip benchmark index climbed 184.78 points - or 0.48 per cent - to close at 39,056.65, surpassing its previous record closing high of 38,896.63 registered on August 28 last year. The NSE Nifty settled at 11,713.20 for the day, up 44.05 points - or 0.38 per cent - from the previous close. Buying in auto and state-run banking stocks supported the markets.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index, Nifty, were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI and Bajaj Finance, trading between 2.38 per cent and 8.62 per cent higher.

