Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High For Second Consecutive Day

Gains in steel and select bankng stocks pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets closed at record highs for the second consecutive day ahead of the GST Council meeting scheduled later in the day. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended higher by 206.40 points or 0.5% at 41,558.57 and broader NSE Nifty benchmark ended at 12,222, up 56.65 points from the previous close.

Gains in steel and select banking stocks pushed the markets higher. Analysts awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the GST Council due later in the day for domestic cues.

Top gainers on the BSE were M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries, up between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, SBI, HUL, Yes Bank and NTPC - lower between 1 per cent and 3 per cent lower - were among the top laggards on the Nifty.

ITC, HDFC, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

The broader markets, however, lagged behind the benchmark indices; the BSE Midcsp Index ended at 14789.29 points, lower by 29 points and the BSE Smallcap index ended at 13,387.13, down six points

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will have its 38th meeting on Wednesday. Economists, analysts, corporates and market participants will look out for any major announcements on GST rates after the conclusion of the 38th meeting of the top decision-making body of the indirect tax regime. The 38th meeting of the GST Council comes at a time when the government is staring at a widening fiscal deficit due to shrinking GST collections.

In a significant development, The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

Infosys shares were in focus after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the company will pay the state $800,000 (nearly Rs 56 crore) to resolve allegations of misclassification of foreign workers and tax fraud. In the settlement, Infosys denied the allegations and asserted no wrongdoings. The stock finally ended at Rs 732.50, up 0.4% on the BSE.

The BSE market breadth was negative, with 1,306 declines as against 1,189 advances.