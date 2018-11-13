Sensex Closes 331 Points Higher As Markets Break Two-Day Fall: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher after two days of losses

Stock markets registered gains of almost 1 per cent on Tuesday, led higher by banking, financial services, FMCG and energy shares. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 331 points, or 0.95 per cent, higher at 35,144 and the Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange settled at 10,582, up 100 points from the previous close. With this, markets snapped two days of losses, after release of strong macroeconomic data by the government on Monday. Top advancers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were auto maker Eicher Motors, oil companies Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL, and power utility firm NTPC, closing between 3 per cent and 6.2 per cent higher.