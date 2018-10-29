Markets Bounce Back From 2-Month Lows: Sensex, Nifty Close Over 2% Higher

A sharply positive breadth of the markets favoured the upside

Stock markets registered a strong comeback on Monday, with the Sensex closing 718 points - or 2.2 per cent - higher at 34,067. The 50-scrip NSE benchmark index, Nifty, climbed 220 points to settle at 10,250. With that, the domestic equity markets snapped two days of losses in the past two sessions, after last week's announcement by the central bank to inject Rs 40,000 crore worth of liquidity into the system through bond purchases. Meanwhile, the rupee gained by 14 paise to touch 73.33 against the dollar during Friday's session.