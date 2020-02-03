Sensex, Nifty Bounce After Three Days of Decline Led By Metal, Auto Stocks

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by NSE ended higher led by the Nifty Media index's 1.7 per cent gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes rebounded after falling for three days in a row led by gains in auto and metal shares. In the previous special session on Budget day, the Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points and Nifty plunged below 11,700 as the Budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to enthuse investor sentiment. Investors were disappointed by the Budget as no new incentives were offered for the beleaguered financial sector and housing market while it wasn't clear whether proposed changes to individual taxes would result in net gains. After the Budget announcements, the benchmarks fell to lowest level in three months. Losses on Saturday wiped out nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore of investors' wealth from the companies listed on the BSE.

On Monday, the benchmarks staged a rebound on account of short-covering, analysts said. The Sensex rose 136 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 39,872 and Nifty rose 46 points or 0.3 per cent to shut shop at 11,708.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Media index's 1.7 per cent gain.

Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty sector gauges also rose between 1.2-1.7 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Nifty PSU Bank index was top loser, down 2.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose over 1 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.14 per cent.

Asian Paints was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 6.3 per cent to close at Rs 1,866. Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, ITC, GAIL India, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,495 shares closed lower while 966 ended higher on the BSE.