After 1% Fall In Sensex, Nifty, Some Recovery Seen Ahead

Analysts expect the markets to clock some recovery in the coming week

The domestic equity markets closed over 1 per cent lower on a week-on-week basis. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 454.22 points lower while the Nifty50 dropped 134.95 points on a weekly basis. However, on Friday, the benchmark indices broke their 6-day losing streak, which was the longest stretch of losses in over two months. The Sensex closed 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 37,882.79 and the Nifty 50 gained 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to 11,284.30 on Friday.

During the week, the IMF or International Monetary Fund slashed its growth projection for the Indian economy for current the financial year. "India's economy is set to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020," IMF said. According to analysts, the government's decision of higher taxes on super rich announced in the Budget and lacklustre corporate earnings weighed on investors' sentiments.

Analysts expect the markets to clock some recovery in the coming week but also warn that volatility cannot be ruled out.

"Though markets ended with the third consecutive week-on-week loss on July 26, the rate of fall has reduced over the last three sessions and in fact the markets ended in the positive on last Friday," news agency Indo-Asian News Service quoted Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities as saying.

"This positive momentum could continue early next week with US Fed meet outcome (on July 31) and corporate results impacting further momentum in the markets."

Meanwhile, during the week, index heavyweights such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki reported their results for the first quarter of the current financial year.

On a weekly basis, the rupee also closed lower by 9 paise against the US dollar as prices of crude oil surged in the overseas market. The rupee ended at 68.89 on Friday against the greenback while Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, settled at $63.46 a barrel, up 7 cents. They clocked a weekly rise of about 1.7 per cent. However, the rupee snapped a 4-day losing streak and closed higher by 15 paise on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.