Sensex Loses 185 Points, Nifty Below 10,850

Forty one out of 50 Nifty stocks were in the red.

Domestic stock markets halted their five-day rally on Tuesday amid weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,226.38 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,850.90. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,084.23, down 185.84 points or 0.51 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,836.05, with a loss of 52.30 points or 0.48 per cent.

Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Yes Bank were the top five Nifty50 losers.

Asian share markets slumped as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year, reported news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 per cent in mid-morning trade while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.2 per cent by the midday break.

In overnight trade, the S&P 500 lost 2.08 per cent to hit its lowest since October 2017 as it breached lows reached during a sell-off in February, having wiped out about $3.4 trillion of market value since late September.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors both sold net shares worth Rs 60.95 crore and Rs 76.84 crore respectively, provisional NSE data showed. The Sensex had closed at 36,270.07 and the Nifty50 at 10,888.35.