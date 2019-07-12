Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat Amid Jittery Trade: 10 Things To Know

Stock market updates: Analysts say caution prevailed ahead of the release of economic data

Domestic stock markets gave up early gains to move in a tight range on Friday afternoon amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex declined as much as 193.3 points from an intraday high of 38,941.10, and moved near the 38,800 mark in early afternoon deals, and the NSE Nifty index moved in a range of 55.6 points, between 11,608.90 and 11,553.30 at the strongest and weakest points of the day respectively. Weakness in banking and infrastructure shares offset advances in metal stocks. Analysts said caution prevailed ahead of key macroeconomic data and earnings announcements from large caps such as Infosys and IndusInd Bank.