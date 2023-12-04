Sensex, Nifty Touch All-Time High Day After BJP's Poll Victory In 3 States

India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh all-time highs on Monday, aided by strong domestic macroeconomic data and elevated bets of a US rate cut in March, while analysts saw momentum picking up in the ongoing rally after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in key state elections.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.65% to 20,602.50 points, notching a record high for second session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.64% to an all-time high of 68,587.82, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)