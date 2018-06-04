Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 10,750

Banking stocks soared, with the Nifty Bank - the NSE's sectoral index for banking shares - rising 1.3 per cent. IndusInd Bank rose as much as 2.5 per cent, PNB 1.5 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.2 per cent.
Total GST collection for May 2018 was Rs. 94,016 crore, higher than average monthly collection of Rs. 89,885 crore in 2017-18, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Friday. He further said that this reflects better compliance after introduction of e-way bills. The number of returns filed for the month of April up to May 31 rose to 62.46 lakh as against 60.47 lakh for March till April 30.
"Analysts think that these numbers are good considering the disruption seen due to the introduction of the E-Way bill," said VK Sharma, head private client group and capital market strategy at HDFC Securities.
Equities in other Asian markets rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half-weeks. Strong US jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between the US and the rest of the world could drag on global economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.0 per cent to a high last seen on May 17, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.51 per cent, near its record closing high of 7,588 marked in March.
CommentsForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs. 202.8 crore on Friday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased equities worth Rs. 337.97 crore, provisional data from the NSE showed.
(With agency inputs)