Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 10,300

The Sensex rebounded by 314 points to hit 33,622 on Monday amid higher global markets. The Nifty added 96 points to trade above the 10,300 mark in early morning deals. Gains were broad-based with the IT, pharma, FMCG and realty shares rising around 1 per cent. A relief rally swept across the other Asian share markets , after the latest US jobs data managed to impress with its strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate hikes, a neat feat that whetted risk appetites globally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.1 per cent, for a third session of gains. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.5 per cent.Market participants will watch macroeconomic data due for release later in the day, say analysts. Besides, developments on the global trade front along with the direction of foreign funds will also determine the course of key Indian equity indices, according to market observers."Market participants will keep a close eye on domestic macro-economic data releases (CPI and IIP)... Besides global macro-economic data, developments in the Budget session of Parliament, trends in global markets, investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) will continue to dictate the trend on the bourses next week," DK Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of SMC Investments and Advisors, told news agency IANS.Last week, the Indian equity markets were engulfed by bears as global trade war fears along with the turmoil in the domestic banking sector continued to erode the risk-taking appetite of investors. The Sensex shed 739.8 points, or 2.17 per cent, for the week to close at 33,307.14 while the Nifty settled 231.5 points, or 2.21 per cent, lower at 10,226.85.US data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 3,13,000 jobs last month, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6 per cent after a spike in January. Wall Street was happy to take the data at face value with the Dow jumping 1.77 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 1.74 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.79 per cent on Friday. For the week, the S&P rose 3.5 per cent, the Dow 3.25 per cent and Nasdaq 4.2 per cent.On March 8, US President Donald Trump set import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium, to come into force in 15 days, stoking fears of a tit-for-tat trade war that could drive up prices and depress growth around the globe.At 9:21 am, 46 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the positive zone. Among the top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty were ITC, HCL Tech, HDFC and Adani Ports - trading with gains around 1-2 per cent. On the other hand, SBI was among the top losers - down around 0.7 per cent.(With agency inputs)