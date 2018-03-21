Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 10,200: 10 Things To Know

Banking, infrastructure, pharma, and realty stocks jumped

The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's session on a strong note, rising as much as 343 points to trade above 33,340. Gains were broad-based with all the sectors trading in the green. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty added 101 points to touch a day high of 10,225. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were SBI, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, Cipla and Yes Bank - trading around 2-3 per cent higher in morning deals. Gains were in tandem with equities in other Asian markets, ahead of outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet.